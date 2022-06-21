Seth Meyers Pinpoints Red Flag That Showed Jan. 6 Plan Was 'Truly F**king Insane'

The committee played testimony from Eric Herschmann, a lawyer and former senior adviser to Trump, who said he received a call on the morning of Jan. 6 from Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney at the time. Herschmann said Giuliani ultimately conceded that Pence probably didn’t have the authority to do what Trump and Eastman were suggesting.

“It’s incredible to me that even Rudy knew it was a crazy and bad idea,” Meyers said Monday. “Rudy. That’s how you know your plan is truly fucking insane. This is a guy who, while under multiple investigations, thought it was good idea to do a video using an Abraham Lincoln filter. That same guy looked at John Eastman’s plan and said, ‘I don’t know.’”

After Pence refused to comply, a mob of Trump’s supporters laid siege to the Capitol, with some chanting for him to be hung. At one point, the crowd of rioters were within 40 feet of Pence inside the Capitol.

Check out more of Meyers’ roast below: