Entertainment

Seth Meyers Shames 'Biggest Morons' In Politics Over Bombshell Jan. 6 Report

"Blanket pardon sounds like the kind of made-up fake legal things these doofuses would say," Meyers quipped.
Josephine Harvey

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Monday torched GOP members of Congress who were reportedly involved with organizers of the rallies in the lead up to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Two organizers of the pro-Donald Trump “Stop the Steal” rallies on Jan. 6 told Rolling Stone that Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) were involved in planning the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the riot on the Capitol led by his supporters.

Gosar reportedly took things a step further, suggesting to organizers that Trump would give them a “blanket pardon.”

“Blanket pardon sounds like the kind of made-up fake legal things these doofuses would say,” Meyers quipped on “Late Night.” “It’s a weird feature of our politics that the most sinister characters are also the biggest morons.”

Meyers also said he could just imagine Gosar or pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the phone with Jan. 6 planners promising them “all kinds of crazy shit.”

″‘You didn’t hear it from me but I spoke to the chief wizard of the Supreme Court and he said there’s a secret provision written by Benjamin Franklin’s ghost. And it says you can have a blanket pardon, a private plane and a $100 gift card to Golden Corral,’” Meyers joked.

Watch more below:

Josephine Harvey - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald TrumpSeth Meyerscapitol riotMarjorie Taylor Greene paul gosar