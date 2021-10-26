Seth Meyers Shames 'Biggest Morons' In Politics Over Bombshell Jan. 6 Report

Two organizers of the pro-Donald Trump “Stop the Steal” rallies on Jan. 6 told Rolling Stone that Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) were involved in planning the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the riot on the Capitol led by his supporters.

Gosar reportedly took things a step further, suggesting to organizers that Trump would give them a “blanket pardon.”

“Blanket pardon sounds like the kind of made-up fake legal things these doofuses would say,” Meyers quipped on “Late Night.” “It’s a weird feature of our politics that the most sinister characters are also the biggest morons.”

Meyers also said he could just imagine Gosar or pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the phone with Jan. 6 planners promising them “all kinds of crazy shit.”

″‘You didn’t hear it from me but I spoke to the chief wizard of the Supreme Court and he said there’s a secret provision written by Benjamin Franklin’s ghost. And it says you can have a blanket pardon, a private plane and a $100 gift card to Golden Corral,’” Meyers joked.

