Seth Meyers Goes To Town On Jared Kushner’s ‘Evil’ Coronavirus Strategy

Seth Meyers on Monday used two words to sum up Jared Kushner’s reported handling of the coronavirus pandemic — “evil” and “stupid.”

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” responded to a Vanity Fair report that claimed Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, nixed a coordinated national testing strategy in the early stages of the crisis because states under Democratic governors were then being hit the hardest. The White House has denied the report.

﻿“I guess it’s not surprising to learn that Jared Kushner is a sociopath,” said Meyers. “I mean, look at him. He looks like Hannibal Lecter in a CW reboot of ‘Silence of the Lambs.’”

“So they had a national testing plan and then scrapped it so they could blame the whole thing on Democratic governors,” Meyers summarized. “Not only is that evil, it’s stupid. This is an infectious disease. This virus has traveled all over the world. Did they not realize it could travel to red states too?”

Check out Meyers’ monologue here:

