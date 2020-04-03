“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Thursday slammed Jared Kushner’s role in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re not qualified to do anything,” Meyers said of Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser, who appeared at the president’s daily briefing on the crisis for the first time earlier in the day.

“You’re a nepotism case and you only got the White House job because you married into the family,” Meyers added of Kushner, who has no medical experience.

Meyers later expressed hope that “when the time for accountability comes, we can all remember that it didn’t have to be like this.”

“Other countries responded to this pandemic with competence and they avoided the worst,” he said. “Now, we’re bracing for an unimaginable tragedy and as we speak, the president is leaving besieged states and hospitals to fend for themselves, putting lives at risk.”

