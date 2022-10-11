Entertainment
Seth Meyers Spots The Moment Joe Biden Turned Into The Homer Simpson Meme

The president's silent backing away from reporters reminded the "Late Night" anchor of an iconic "Simpsons" moment.
Seth Meyers on Monday mocked President Joe Biden for “silently backing away from reporters when he didn’t want to answer any more questions.”

“Is he trying to do the Homer Simpson meme?” the “Late Night” comedian cracked about Biden’s vanishing attempt outside the White House on Thursday.

In “The Simpsons,” Homer backs into bushes after the Flanders reject his idea of spending the day together.

Biden’s antics gave Meyers similar vibes.

“You can’t disappear — you’re on camera in front of the most famous building in the world,” the late night host said of Biden. “We can all see you!”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

