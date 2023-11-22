What's Hot

Seth Meyers Flips Biden Gaffe Into A Brutal Look At The Trump Archives

"President Biden appeared to mix up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, and just like that lost 30 million votes," the comedian quipped.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

President Joe Biden’s pop star mix-up prompted Seth Meyers to take a stroll down memory lane with former President Donald Trump.

During the White House’s annual turkey pardon on Monday, Biden made a joke about Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, whom he appeared to confuse with Britney Spears, prompting a social media pile-on.

“President Biden appeared to mix up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, and just like that lost 30 million votes,” Meyers quipped on “Late Night” Tuesday.

He went on: “Wow, that’s almost as bad as the time former President Trump called Tim Cook Tim Apple, thought Frederick Douglass was alive, called Second Corinthians two Corinthians, called Kevin McCarthy ‘Steve,’ called Paul Ryan ‘Ron,’ walked out of an executive order ceremony after forgetting to sign an executive order and suggested injecting bleach to kill COVID.”

Both the former president and his successor are gaffe-prone, routinely making headlines for verbal slip-ups.

Check out Meyers’ roast below.

