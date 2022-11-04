Seth Meyers: Kari Lake Is Still 'Creepy' No Matter How Good Her Fake Lighting Is

Kari Lake is just as looney as some of the worst conspiracy theorists, but she’s “much slicker,” conceded Seth Meyers.

The MAGA Republican running for governor of Arizona is also much better lit, and always appears to be in a cottony soft focus when she speaks from her home. That’s because the former news anchor has lots of on-camera experience and looks good on screen, something even former President Barack Obama admitted while stumping for Democrats in Arizona earlier this week.

But that doesn’t make her lies go down any easier.

“Listen, if we hadn’t just elected somebody whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said. “What’s the worst that could happen? Well, now we know!”

Obama also noted that Lake continually lies about the 2020 election being rigged. Even Arizona’s Republican attorney general has called out Lake’s claims.

“Why would you vote for somebody who you know is not telling the truth about something? I mean, on something that important? I don’t care how nicely they say it. I don’t care how poised they are or how well-lit they are,” Obama said.

The “Late Night” host took great pleasure in Obama’s critique of Lake.

“I love that Obama made fun of how well-lit she is,” Meyers said. “It’s such a specific dig.”

“But he’s right about the core point,” Meyers added. “This is all deranged.”

Check it out below: