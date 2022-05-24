Seth Meyers Accepts Kellyanne Conway's Alternative Facts And It's A Wild Ride

Seth Meyers on Monday briefly accepted the “alternative facts” of “prolific and shameless liar” Kellyanne Conway. (Watch the video below.)

Lamenting yet another former Trump associate penning a “dishonest and self-serving” book ― Conway’s “Here’s the Deal” came out on Tuesday ― the “Late Night” host served up a clip of Conway at a March 6, 2020, press briefing.

“It is being contained,” Conway told a reporter, referring to the COVID-19 virus that would soon spread to every corner of the world. “Do you not think it’s being contained?”

“Congrats, Kellyanne, you were right,” Meyers chirped. “It was contained in March 2020 ― COVID quickly fizzled out, hydroxychloroquine and horse paste worked and we never heard of it again.”

Meyers kept going on his fact-free riff before reminding viewers that actually, “none of that happened.”

“I’m not gonna quote from the book, because there’s no reason to believe anything in it,” he said.