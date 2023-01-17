What's Hot

Maren Morris Offers Teary Apology For Country Music's Lack Of LGBTQ Inclusion

See Marisa Abela Transform Into Amy Winehouse For Upcoming Biopic

London Police Officer Admits Multiple Counts Of Rape

Twitter Sued Over Data Breach After Hack Site Claims 200 Million Compromised Accounts

Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest

Adam Schiff Says Biden Documents May Have Risked U.S. National Security

Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism

Elon Musk's Next Drama: A Trial Over His Tweets About Tesla

People Say I'm A Grief Expert, But When My Friend's Husband Died, I Did Something I Deeply Regret

New York Democrats Demand GOP Leaders Tell What They Knew About George Santos' Lies

Dem Senator 'Concerned' GOP Will Use Biden Classified Docs To Create Chaos

Flight Data, Voice Recorders Retrieved From Nepal Crash Site

EntertainmentSeth MeyersKevin McCarthy

Seth Meyers Taunts Kevin McCarthy With Old Clip That's Very Awkward Now

The "Late Night" host ridiculed the House speaker for his "incredibly cocky" remarks in April.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers dug up some clips of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from last year that didn’t age too well.

The “Late Night” host noted that, going into the November midterms, Kevin McCarthy and his fellow Republicans had hyped a landslide victory for the party that would give them a large majority in the House. That didn’t happen, and, with only a narrow majority and a bloc of dissenters in his own party, McCarthy was forced to make concessions and endure 15 rounds of voting before he was able to assume the speakership.

“For at least a year, leading up to the midterms, McCarthy was incredibly cocky about it, even giving us specific numbers for how many seats Republicans could win,” Meyers said.

In one clip from April last year, McCarthy was asked on Fox News if perhaps Republicans were a little “overconfident this year.” McCarthy said they weren’t.

“There’s going to be a historic red wave or my name is not Klevin McCorthy,” Meyers quipped. “It’s never a good sign when someone says they’re not being overconfident. If a character says that in the movie, he’s about 10 minutes away from getting eaten by a T. Rex.”

Watch below on “Late Night.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community