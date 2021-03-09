Seth Meyers Baffled By Kevin McCarthy's Dramatic Dr. Seuss Reading

Seth Meyers excoriated the GOP Monday after Republicans tried to derail the COVID-19 relief bill and focusing on other apparent priorities, like the faux cancelation of Dr. Seuss.

The Senate voted along party lines over the weekend to pass the $1.9 trillion economic rescue package.

“Not a single Republican joined [Democrats] in the Senate or in the House,” Meyers said on “Late Night.” “They were too busy doing dumb shit like this.”

Meyers then showed a video of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s reading of Dr. Seuss’s Green Eggs and Ham, which the Republican lawmaker from California posted on social media Friday. McCarthy, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result even after admitting former President Donald Trump bore responsibility for inciting the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was apparently trying to make a point about Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ recent decision to pull six of its own books for containing racist imagery.

GOP lawmakers and right-wing media have spent a considerable amount of time discussing it and blaming the decision on Democrats and the so-called cancel culture. However, Green Eggs and Ham was not one of the culled books.

“It’s on Amazon’s bestseller list, thanks to all your whining,” Meyer said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we find out the Seuss people did this just to move more product.”

Watch Meyers’ roast below: