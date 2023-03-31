What's Hot

Republicans Are Latching On To A New Conspiracy Theory — And It's Comically Absurd

McCarthy Breaks With Trump On Whether Vladimir Putin Is A Dictator

With A Lawsuit, A Black Church Aims To Bring The Proud Boys To An End

A New Viral Scam Call Is Really Terrifying People. Here's What You Need To Know.

Trump's GOP Allies Outraged Over His 'Witch Hunt' Indictment

New FBI Docs: Las Vegas Mass Shooter Was Angry At Casinos

Fox Business Host's Prediction About Trump Indictment Ages Like Milk

Keanu Reeves Made This Very Thoughtful Gift For 'John Wick' Stunt Performers

Kevin McCarthy Randomly Mocks Joe Biden For Being Old

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Says Jake Gyllenhaal Made Her Cry On Red Carpet

Hugh Grant Names The 1 Film He Wants Everyone To Forget

Multiple Women Accuse Producer Sebastian Bear-McClard Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

EntertainmentSeth MeyersLate NightLauren Boebert

Seth Meyers Has A Theory About Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Public Urination Fixation

The "Late Night" host was blown away by the Colorado Republican's baffling rant about peeing in public.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers thinks Rep. Lauren Boebert’s own team might be out to get her.

Besides incompetence and idiocy, that was the only explanation the “Late Night” host could come up with to explain the Colorado Republican’s embarrassingly incorrect tirade about public urination at a House committee hearing on Wednesday.

“Are you not capable of doing a Google before appearing at committee hearings in Congress? Or does Boebert think doing a Google is also slang for public urination?” Meyers said Thursday.

“I think Lauren Boebert’s staff hates her and gave her bad information as a prank,” he added.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Boebert grilled District of Columbia Council member Charles Allen on changes to city laws that she said would decriminalize public urination. Boebert repeatedly asked the questions as if she were about to catch him out.

But, as Allen repeatedly informed her, there was no change.

Check out Meyers’ roast below.

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community