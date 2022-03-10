Seth Meyers Scorches Lauren Boebert With A ‘Sincere And Honest Question’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers had a “sincere and honest question” for Rep. Lauren Boebert after the extremist Republican’s “Prince John” gaffe on Fox News .

“What the fuck are you talking about?” Meyers asked Wednesday while poking fun at Boebert’s botched attack on President Joe Biden .

“This person should not be an elected official,” Meyers said of Boebert, a conspiracy theorist from Colorado. “From now on, instead of calling her Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, I’m just going to call her Lauren Boebert — from Lauren Boebert.”