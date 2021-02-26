Seth Meyers Compares Lindsey Graham To A 'Chihuahua' Obsessed With Trump

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers had less-than-charitable words for the GOP generally on Thursday, but focused particular vitriol on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), comparing the senator to a dog who would loyally follow former President Donald Trump to the ends of the earth.

“Republicans stuck by Trump no matter how bad he was for the party because they agreed with him,” Meyers said. “They were engaged in the same project and wanted the same things. With a few exceptions, they were all Trump. I mean, Lindsey Graham literally wore the same clothes when they went golfing, like a chihuahua whose owner makes him wear matching outfits.”

Meyers went on to slam Graham ― who had called Trump a “kook” in 2016 ― for his insistence on defending a president who “tried to overturn an election, incited a violent insurrection and routinely called for his political enemies to be jailed.”

Darren McCollester/Getty Images Seth Meyers had a particularly pointed remark about Sen. Lindsay Graham's claim that "the furthest thing from unity" he's ever seen is ― really!? ― the latest coronavirus relief bill.

The one recent instance when Graham attempted to distance himself from Trump came shortly after the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, when the senator voted to affirm President Joe Biden’s election victory, Meyers said.

But even in his remarks then, Graham called Trump a “consequential president” and claimed that the two of them had been on “a hell of a journey.” It sounded like something out of “a monologue from the Tennessee Williams play ‘A Streetcar Named De-Liar,’” Meyers quipped.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that Graham almost immediately did a 180,” the late show host said, referencing the senator’s comment last week that the GOP would collapse without Trump at its head.

Meyers also dug into Graham’s remarks on Wednesday criticizing Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill, which the senator called “the furthest thing from unity I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s the furthest thing from unity you’ve seen?” Meyers asked. “Was your vision obstructed from the Trump flag rioters hung at the Capitol?”

Watch Meyers’ segment below.