Seth Meyers Slaps Lindsey Graham, GOP With Fake 'Freedom To Vote' Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) last month described Democrats who are pursuing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as “sore losers” who have never accepted his 2016 election victory.

TV host Seth Meyers turned the dig against the GOP senator on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night” and imagined a bill that Republicans could implement if they fail to win the next election.

“They’re sore losers? They won the midterms,” Meyers said of Democrats. “You guys are the ones who, whenever you lose, pass a bunch of laws making it harder to vote. That’s why Republicans love voter ID and gerrymandering so much.”

Meyers then debuted the fictitious GOP bill designed to make it as hard as possible for people to vote, ironically calling it, “The Freedom to Vote Act.”

Check out the clip above.