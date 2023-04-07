Seth Meyers Reveals How Lindsey Graham 'Missed His Calling' For A New Career

Seth Meyers roasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his “televangelist”-like approach to calling for donations on behalf of Donald Trump this week.

The “Late Night” host examined the “disaster” of Republicans aligning themselves with Trump on Thursday as he took aim at Graham’s on-air pleas.

“I think Lindsey Graham might’ve missed his calling as a televangelist,” Meyers quipped.

“Because he’s got the most important part down, God – in this case Donald Trump – needs more money but you can send it to me and I’ll make sure he gets it.”

Meyers added that his skin crawls hearing Graham ask for $5 or $10 for a “self-proclaimed billionaire’s legal fees.”

“For less than the price of a cup of coffee a day, you can keep this man where he belongs: in the window seat of his own private plane and knee deep in adult film stars,” said Meyers as he took on an impression of Graham.

