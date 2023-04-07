What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth MeyersLindsey Graham

Seth Meyers Reveals How Lindsey Graham 'Missed His Calling' For A New Career

The "Late Night" host has a different gig in mind for Graham following his Trump donation requests.
Ben Blanchet

Seth Meyers roasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his “televangelist”-like approach to calling for donations on behalf of Donald Trump this week.

Graham, in recent appearances on Fox News, has begged viewers to help the former president with donations or – if they can’t afford it – offer their prayers over a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of him.

The “Late Night” host examined the “disaster” of Republicans aligning themselves with Trump on Thursday as he took aim at Graham’s on-air pleas.

“I think Lindsey Graham might’ve missed his calling as a televangelist,” Meyers quipped.

“Because he’s got the most important part down, God – in this case Donald Trump – needs more money but you can send it to me and I’ll make sure he gets it.”

Meyers added that his skin crawls hearing Graham ask for $5 or $10 for a “self-proclaimed billionaire’s legal fees.”

“For less than the price of a cup of coffee a day, you can keep this man where he belongs: in the window seat of his own private plane and knee deep in adult film stars,” said Meyers as he took on an impression of Graham.

“It’s what Jesus would’ve wanted.”

