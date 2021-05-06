Seth Meyers: Republicans Are Punishing Rep. Liz Cheney For 'Living In Reality'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is being punished by the GOP for living in reality, Seth Meyers said Wednesday night.

GOP leaders have been preparing to oust Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, from her leadership role after she repeatedly refused to perpetuate former President Donald Trump’s falsehood that he won the 2020 election. She was also one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach him for inciting a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

In the four months since the mob of Trump supporters laid siege on the building, Trump and some Republicans have sought to whitewash the events that people around the world saw on their screens that day.

“This Republican Party doesn’t seem to stand for anything other than seeking power and doing anything possible to attain it, including dismantling democracy,” Meyers said on “Late Night.” “They’re so fully committed to Trump’s big election lie that they’re now punishing a longtime hardcore conservative just for living in reality. I’m running out of words to describe how insane this is.”

