What's Hot

MSNBC Host Tells Lauren Boebert To 'Get Real' During Grilling On Kevin McCarthy

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That's Taking Over The Country

Bam Margera On Frightening COVID Battle: I Was 'Basically Pronounced Dead'

Seth Meyers Explains Why He's 'In No Rush' For GOP To Elect A House Speaker

Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Before Biden Visit

Amateur Sleuth Helps Unearth A 'Surreal' Finding In Cave Drawings

Reporter Poses As Senator Again On Twitter After Elon Musk Declares Verification Fixed

6 Sneaky Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Money

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Summit Crater Glows

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Breathing On His Own, Agent Says

Allison Williams Has The Best Response To Being A 'Nepo Baby'

'Jimmy Kimmel' Takes Liberties In Reenacting Prince Harry And William's Fight

Entertainment
CelebritiesSeth MeyersLizzowatch what happens live

Seth Meyers Reveals 'Class Act' Move By Lizzo After They Got Sloppy Drunk On His Show

The talk show host shared the post-bender anecdote on "Watch What Happens Live."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers and Lizzo got soused for a day-drinking segment on his show last month, but the “Late Night” host on Thursday revealed a gracious deed by the “Truth Hurts” singer after they sobered up. (Watch the video below.)

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Meyers was asked by two fans about his father’s reaction to a surprising message Lizzo left on the elder Meyers’ voicemail during the bacchanal.

“Bye, bitch!” the intoxicated Grammy winner exclaimed to Larry Meyers in the December segment.

“Here’s the most important thing that I want to tell you,” Seth Meyers said this week. “Lizzo then — independent of me knowing — reached out to the show [and] found out my dad’s address. Lizzo sent flowers to my father with a note that said, ‘I’m sorry I called you a bitch.’ That is a class act.”

For the record, the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian added that his dad “loved” being called a bitch by Lizzo.

You can check out the “Bye, bitch!” moment at the 10:15 mark right here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community