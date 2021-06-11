Seth Meyers: Rep. Louie Gohmert's Orbit Question Was Dumb Whichever Way You Look At It

Seth Meyers can’t believe the lengths Republicans will go to to avoid dealing with climate change.

During a rant Thursday night about the “culture war nonsense” peddled by much of the current GOP, the “Late Night” host took a look at a headline-making conversation this week between Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Jennifer Eberlien, an associate deputy chief at the U.S. Forest Service.

Gohmert was widely ridiculed for asking the official whether the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management could somehow change the course of the Earth or moon’s orbit to address climate change.

“I understand, from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert said. “I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activity. And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.”

“Just to be clear, that was Congress,” Meyers said after playing the clip. “What you just saw was, from like, the actual Congress. It wasn’t a 3 a.m. public access show that’s supposed to be about current events but the only people who call in want to talk about UFOs.”

Meyers said there had been suggestions that Gohmert’s comments were sarcastic and intended to dismiss efforts to fight climate change. If true, that would be just as dumb, Meyers argued.

“Either way, these people would rather change Earth’s actual orbit than maybe put up some windmills or drive an electric car,” Meyers said. “They literally, literally think the world should revolve around them.”