Seth Meyers Gleefully Bids Farewell To Rep. Madison Cawthorn: 'Soon You'll Be Forgotten'

The "Late Night" host said it was a "rare treat" to watch Republicans take down one of their own.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Bye bye, Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Seth Meyers won’t miss you.

The “Late Night” host celebrated Wednesday after the North Carolina Republican lost his re-election bid, following a string of scandals and a strong push from members of his own party.

“Oh, Madison, you may be gone but soon you’ll be forgotten,” Meyers riffed. “At least now he’ll have more time for his other job starring as, the, I don’t know, bad boy villain in a CW drama?”

Once a rising star in the party, Cawthorn lost Republican support in recent months, in part for claiming that unnamed GOP colleagues participated in orgies and drug use.

“I will say it’s a rare treat to watch Republicans tear each other apart because when Republicans decide to knife each other, they hold nothing back,” Meyers said.

Watch Meyers’ takedown below:

