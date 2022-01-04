Seth Meyers Shreds Marco Rubio’s COVID Dismissal With A Rare Truth From Trump

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Monday turned back the clock to the 2016 GOP primary election debates to taunt Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) over this tweet dismissing the omicron variant of the coronavirus:

Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn’t a crisis



And people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn’t a surge



The real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 31, 2021

Meyers hit back at Rubio’s claim that “the real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days” by reminding viewers of the senator’s previous poor attendance record in Congress.

It was “one of the few true facts” he’d learned from former President Donald Trump, who brought it up during one of the 2016 debates, Meyers explained.

A “far better message” for Rubio to push would be that people are only experiencing mild symptoms because they are fully vaccinated and/or boosted, the comedian suggested.