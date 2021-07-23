Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'HIPAA Rights' Excuse Brutally Mocked On 'Late Night'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wouldn’t reveal on Wednesday if she had been vaccinated, claiming even asking her was a violation of her HIPAA rights. Seth Meyers wants her to know “that’s not a thing.”

Greene accused a reporter of violating her HIPAA rights during a press conference when he asked her if she had been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

She never answered the question.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies to health care entities that have access to medical records. It gives individuals the right to decide who can access their health information. It doesn’t stop a reporter from asking about vaccination status or prevent a person from answering the question.

“A reporter asking you if you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t violate your HIPAA rights any more than a neighbor needs a warrant to enter your house for a barbecue,” Meyers said on “Late Night.”

“She probably also thinks Miranda rights means she doesn’t have to visit her friends in Manhattan anymore after she moves to Brooklyn with Steve,” added Meyers, who is apparently a “Sex and the City” fan.

“I doubt she even knows what HIPAA is or what it stands for. She probably doesn’t even know it’s an acronym,” he said.

