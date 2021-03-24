Seth Meyers Names The Words To Stop Using After Yet Another Mass Shooting

Seth Meyers on Tuesday listed words that the news media should stop using when talking about mass shootings following this week’s killing of 10 people in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

Such as “unimaginable” and “shooter.”

“Unimaginable. That’s probably a word we can retire when something happens three or four times a week,” explained the “Late Night” host.

“Shooter,” meanwhile, “makes these people sound like hobbyists, which is exactly the bullshit rationale that keeps those weapons flowing” he added.

“Killer or murderer works just fine.”

