Seth Meyers Mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz For Getting Schooled By Top General

“I do think it’s important. actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read,” Milley said. “And the United States Military Academy is a university. And it is important that we train and we understand — I want to understand white rage, and I’m white — and I want to understand it. So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and tried to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.”

Milley said he was offended that the U.S. military was being accused of “being ‘woke’ or something else” for studying theories that exist. “The best part of that clip is Matt Gaetz’s face. He looks like he just tried to fit his square head into a round hole,” Meyers said on “Late Night.” “The GOP used to accuse anyone who opposed their wars of not supporting the troops and now they’re accusing the troops of being too woke. Soon they’re going to start accusing SEAL Team 6 of committing voter fraud.” Watch more “Late Night” below: