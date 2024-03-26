EntertainmentSeth MeyersBasketballLate Night

Seth Meyers' Joke About March Madness Turns Into Burn Of Far-Right Lawmaker

The "Late Night" host riffed on the NCAA Tournament, but not in a way we expected.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers dunked on a far-right lawmaker in a March Madness basketball gag this week.

The joke is part visual, so we invite you to fast-forward to 1:49 to see the in-your-face moment from Monday’s episode of “Late Night.”

“The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament is set to begin,” Meyers said as a photo of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) appeared on-screen.

“Heyyyyy, no, you get out of here!” Meyers said to Gaetz’s image. “It’s a different Sweet 16!”

A former friend of Gaetz is cooperating with a House Ethics Committee investigation into whether the Republican had sex with an underage girl while in Congress, according to multiple media reports from last month. But the Justice Department already said that it would not charge Gaetz over allegations that he committed sex trafficking of a minor. The former friend, Joel Greenberg, also cooperated in that inquiry.

