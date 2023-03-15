What's Hot

Seth Meyers Hits Matt Gaetz Where It Hurts With Brutal Venmo Joke

"Just a thing that happened, I don't know why everybody's so weird about it," the "Late Night" host quipped.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers didn’t miss an easy opportunity to throw shade at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during his roast Tuesday.

Democrats are reportedly worried that efforts to ban TikTok could make it harder to reach young voters,” the “Late Night” host said. “Well, you can do what Republicans do and reach them on Venmo.”

“Just a thing that happened, I don’t know why everybody’s so weird about it,” he added.

He was referring to allegations that Gaetz made Venmo payments to an associate, Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, as part of a cash-for-sex network. Greenberg was sentenced last year to 11 years in prison in a Justice Department sex trafficking probe, which also investigated allegations that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him across state lines. Greenberg pleaded guilty to underage sex trafficking and other crimes.

Gaetz’s attorneys said last month that the DOJ had concluded its investigation into the lawmaker and would not be bringing any charges against him.

Watch Meyers’ roast below.

