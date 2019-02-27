“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Tuesday jumped on the disbarment of Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for lying under oath.

“And it’s only a matter of time before Trump is convicted for lying under Stormy,” the comedian quipped.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December after admitting lying about his involvement with a Russian real estate firm for a Trump Tower project during the campaign. He also pleaded guilty to charges related to hush-money payoffs to two women ― one of them presumedly adult film actress Stormy Daniels ― to silence them about alleged affairs with Trump.

Cohen’s prepared testimony Wednesday before a congressional committee dishes on Trump’s alleged illegal activities as his former boss is in Vietnam meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Meyers had plenty to say about the Trump-Kim summit as well.