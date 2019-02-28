Seth Meyers returned to poking fun at President Donald Trump as he dissected the two biggest news stories of the day on Wednesday.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” picked apart Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House oversight committee, during which the president’s former fixer and lawyer accused the president of “a bunch” of crimes.

Meyers noted the irony.

“Trump finally went to Vietnam and he’s getting killed back home,” he joked.