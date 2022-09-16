Seth Meyers Suspects Mike Lindell's FBI Order Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be

Lindell, who Meyers described as a “delightful young man,” claimed FBI agents told him not to talk about the encounter. He appeared to show a search warrant and a subpoena to his social media audience on Tuesday, and flashed a document that he alleged was an order to “not tell anybody.”

“OK, I won’t, ha ha,” Lindell said with a smirk on Tuesday. “But I am, so, there you go.”

Meyers said the remarks were the kind of recklessness he’d expect from a 61-year-old man who eats at Hardee’s. He also doubted the veracity of the paper, which he compared to a note passed in fifth grade.

“I bet that piece of paper isn’t even an order from the FBI. In fact, if you zoom in, you can see it’s actually just a letter from Hardee’s that reads: ‘Your behavior was rude, your voice was too loud, you were in the drive-thru without a car, and as our staff repeatedly told you, you cannot bring a pillow case and demand that it be filled with breakfast sausages. Please do not patronize this establishment again,’” Meyers joked.