Seth Meyers Suspects Mike Lindell's FBI Order Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be

The MyPillow guy claimed he defied orders not to talk about the FBI seizing his phone in Minnesota.
Ben Blanchet

Seth Meyers took aim at MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell after the FBI seized his phone in a Hardee’s drive-thru.

Lindell, who Meyers described as a “delightful young man,” claimed FBI agents told him not to talk about the encounter. He appeared to show a search warrant and a subpoena to his social media audience on Tuesday, and flashed a document that he alleged was an order to “not tell anybody.”

“OK, I won’t, ha ha,” Lindell said with a smirk on Tuesday. “But I am, so, there you go.”

Meyers said the remarks were the kind of recklessness he’d expect from a 61-year-old man who eats at Hardee’s. He also doubted the veracity of the paper, which he compared to a note passed in fifth grade.

“I bet that piece of paper isn’t even an order from the FBI. In fact, if you zoom in, you can see it’s actually just a letter from Hardee’s that reads: ‘Your behavior was rude, your voice was too loud, you were in the drive-thru without a car, and as our staff repeatedly told you, you cannot bring a pillow case and demand that it be filled with breakfast sausages. Please do not patronize this establishment again,’” Meyers joked.

Watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment below:

