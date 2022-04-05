Entertainment

Seth Meyers Nails What Sets ‘Insufferable’ Mike Pence Apart From Other Trump Toadies

They are all "such obsequious little worms," said the "Late Night" comedian.
Seth Meyers on Monday explained what makes former Vice President Mike Pence “that much more insufferable” than other sycophants of former President Donald Trump.

“These Trump toadies are all such obsequious little worms,” said the host of NBC’s “Late Night.” But Pence’s faux gravitas with his “solemn tone” and “put-on folksy demeanor” sets him apart, Meyers continued.

Meyers also dispatched some advice for Trump regarding his botched impression of himself.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

