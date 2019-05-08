Seth Meyers Pours Cold Water On Mike Pompeo's Global Warming Excitement

Seth Meyers called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his apparent excitement over rising sea levels on Tuesday.
Pompeo claimed at the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Finland the previous day that “steady reductions in sea ice are opening new passageways and new opportunities for trade.”
Scientists have warned, however, that coastal communities in the U.S. could be catastrophically affected should water levels continue to rise, due to global warming.
Meyers likened Pompeo’s optimism to “being excited that your house burned down because now you can see your pool from the driveway.”
He also zinged President Donald Trump about his love for fast-food.
Check out the clip above.
