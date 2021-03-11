Seth Meyers Mocks Tucker Carlson And His Royal Family Obsession

Seth Meyers doesn’t buy Tucker Carlson’s claim he has no interest in the royal family.
On “Late Night” Wednesday, Meyers took a look at a baffling Fox News episode in which the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host spent roughly 17 minutes of his show blathering about the royal family in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“Who cares?” Carlson said of the interview that aired Sunday. “So we’re going to take a hard pass on the whole thing.”
“So let’s fast forward, I don’t know, three minutes later,” Meyers said, after showing a clip of Carlson expressing his alleged apathy. “And see what he chose to talk about instead. I bet it’s child poverty. No, you know what, I bet it’s building wireless infrastructure in rural America. I, for one, can’t wait to find out.”
If you can’t already guess, watch below to see what Carlson was discussing three minutes later.