What's Hot

Tennessee Governor Expected To Sign Drag Ban Apparently Once Wore Drag In Yearbook Photo

Wanda Sykes Tells Disturbing Story About A Fan Who Laughed Too Hard At Her Act

Sarah Michelle Gellar Points Out That Pedro Pascal Was Once On ‘Buffy’

Here’s How Bryan Cranston Handles People Who Don’t Think Trump’s MAGA Slogan Is Racist

Actor Tom Sizemore's Family Makes Monumental Decision About His Care

Al Roker Has An Understandable Reaction To Savannah Guthrie's Positive COVID Test

New York City Mayor Dismisses Separation Of Church And State

Shakira Quotes Madeleine Albright To Seemingly Shade Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend

Alabama Coach Apologizes For Letting Player Involved In Shooting Do Pregame Pat-Down

Biden To Nominate Julie Su As Next U.S. Labor Secretary

‘Bombshell’: Rupert Murdoch Leaked Joe Biden 2020 Ads To Jared Kushner

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

EntertainmentSeth MeyersMarjorie Taylor Greenenational divorce

This Marjorie Taylor Greene Comment Was So Wild It Left Seth Meyers Speechless

The Georgia extremist's remark on Fox News was absurd, even by her standards.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

Seth Meyers was momentarily speechless over one of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most ridiculous assertions of late.

During an appearance on Fox News last week, the Georgia Republican discussed her widely panned call for a “national divorce,” splitting red states and blue states.

“I think it’s something that we should work towards, because you know, it’s kind of the vision that our Founding Fathers had for America,” Greene told Sean Hannity during the interview.

Meyers’ studio audience was hooting with laughter before the “Late Night” host even had a chance to finish processing the statement.

“How about this,” Meyers said. “This will be the compromise. Instead of the red states getting divorced from blue states, America gets divorced from Greene.”

Watch below on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community