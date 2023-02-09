What's Hot

EntertainmentSeth MeyersMarjorie Taylor Greene

Seth Meyers Taunts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Long Island Dance Mom' Meltdown

"Why is she wearing a white fur coat to the State of the Union address?"
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was channeling “Long Island dance mom” energy with her antics at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

On “Late Night” Wednesday, Meyers noted the lawmaker was seen “screaming and pointing fingers in a white fur coat like a Long Island dance mom about to get her final warning” during President Joe Biden’s speech.

“Why is she wearing a white fur coat to the State of the Union address? She looks like an old rapper’s first wife,” he continued, adding that “it probably should not have shocked us that Greene decided to act like an obnoxious weirdo” given her inane shenanigans just hours before the speech.

Before the address, Greene was seen walking the halls of Congress while holding a white helium balloon, in a stunt meant to mock Biden’s handling last week of a Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the U.S.

Watch below on “Late Night.”

