Seth Meyers Gleefully Watches MyPillow Guy Get Bad News At His Own Symposium

The “Late Night” host could hardly contain his glee Thursday night as he watched footage of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on stage at his “Cyber Symposium” apparently finding out for the first time that a defamation lawsuit against him would go to trial.

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from Lindell and attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, all of whom played starring roles in the spread of election disinformation for former President Donald Trump. Lindell and Powell’s lawyers had argued their comments were protected speech.

Lindell hosted a 3-day symposium this week and claimed he would irrefutably prove the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. (It didn’t). On Wednesday, while speaking onstage at the event in South Dakota, he read confirmation that a federal judge had ordered the case to proceed.

“Watching someone get bad news in real-time at their own symposium is my new kink,” Meyers said. “This is like if Tony Robbins lost it during one of his self-help seminars.”

“Also, I like how Lindell suddenly takes on the exhausted energy of a substitute teacher when he’s trying to tell everyone how much deep shit he’s in,” Meyers added.

