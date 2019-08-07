Seth Meyers on Tuesday chimed in on the controversy surrounding The New York Times’ initial generous headline about President Donald Trump’s condemnation of racism in the wake of the weekend’s mass shootings.

“Is Trump writing your headlines now?” asked the host of NBC’s “Late Night.” “The only thing missing from that were the typos. You’re supposed to the paper of record, not the paper of record scratches.”

“We love you, we depend on you and that’s why we need you to do better,” Meyers later added.

