Seth Meyers Highlights The 'Dumb And Dangerous' Details From Oath Keepers' Indictment

Seth Meyers discovered some odd details in the indictment of the right-wing Oath Keepers group.

“As we’ve learned throughout the entirety of the Trump era, it’s very possible to be both dumb and dangerous,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday while discussing the group.

Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 of the group’s members were arrested by the FBI last week and charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The indictment from the Justice Department is full of both dangerous and also incredibly stupid details,” Meyers said. “For example, at one point, the accused Oath Keepers were caught discussing both bringing weapons with them to the Capitol and what uniforms they should wear.”

In on exchange detailed in the indictment, a member of the group said to pack “Khaki/tan pants. Weapons are ok now as well,” but another replied, “We don’t have any khakis. We have jeans.”

“They’re a violent militia group trying to overthrow democracy and they sound like waiters getting ready for work,” Meyers quipped.

