EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionSeth Meyers

Seth Meyers Spots 'Most Pathetic' Line From A Trump-Loving Republican

They are "so desperate to be vice president," said the "Late Night" comedian.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Thursday poked fun at Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) unswerving devotion to Donald Trump, even after the GOP senator was publicly ridiculed by the former president.

Scott urged the crowd at a Trump campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday — which was Valentine’s Day — to show its love for the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner when he took the stage.

But that was “somehow” not “the most pathetic thing” that Scott ― who bowed out of the Republican presidential primary race last month ― said at the event, said Meyers.

He then cut to footage of Scott telling the Trump supporters, “As y’all probably remember, I have recently got engaged and today is Valentine’s Day. But I told my fiancée, ‘I have a chance to introduce the next president of the United States.’”

Meyers joked, “So, long story short I am no longer engaged.”

Scott is “so desperate to be vice president,” he added, before recalling Scott last month telling Trump that he loved him.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot