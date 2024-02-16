Seth Meyers Spots 'Most Pathetic' Line From A Trump-Loving Republican

Seth Meyers on Thursday poked fun at Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) unswerving devotion to Donald Trump, even after the GOP senator was publicly ridiculed by the former president.
Scott urged the crowd at a Trump campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday — which was Valentine’s Day — to show its love for the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner when he took the stage.
But that was “somehow” not “the most pathetic thing” that Scott ― who bowed out of the Republican presidential primary race last month ― said at the event, said Meyers.
He then cut to footage of Scott telling the Trump supporters, “As y’all probably remember, I have recently got engaged and today is Valentine’s Day. But I told my fiancée, ‘I have a chance to introduce the next president of the United States.’”
Meyers joked, “So, long story short I am no longer engaged.”
Scott is “so desperate to be vice president,” he added, before recalling Scott last month telling Trump that he loved him.
Watch the video here: