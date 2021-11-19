Seth Meyers Spots ‘Dumbest’ GOP Defense Of Rep. Paul Gosar’s Murder Anime

On Thursday’s episode of “Late Night,” host Meyers noted how as President Joe Biden this week signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, Republicans were busy defending Gosar for posting the murder anime. Gosar refused to apologize for sharing the clip and was formally censured by the House and stripped of his committee assignments.

“To Republicans complaining that this is a waste of time, this whole thing would have been much easier and taken up much less time if you’d just been willing to step forward and say it was a deeply stupid tweet,” said Meyers. “But to be fair, he is a deeply stupid man.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) “offered perhaps the dumbest defense,” said Meyers, because he said he couldn’t find the violence in the video while freeze-framing it.

“Our political system can’t function like this where one party, for all its many flaws, tries to govern responsibly and the other wants to burn everything down,” said Meyers.

Watch Meyers’ monologue here: