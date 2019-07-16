Seth Meyers Dunks NYT For Calling Trump's Rant 'Racially Infused' Like A 'Fancy Drink'

The “Late Night” host noted it’s been “obvious from the very first moment he stepped onto the political stage” that Trump “is a racist.”

“And that racism is at the core of his political ideology. It’s not a side dish, it’s the main course,” Meyers emphasized.

Meyers slammed Trump’s “stunningly racist attack” on four Democratic women of color in Congress — New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. The president told them to “go back” to where they came from. Three of them were born in America; all are U.S. citizens.

“First of all, there is no acceptable word for this other than racist. Period,” fumed Meyers. “Not racially charged or racially tinged or, as The New York Times put it, ‘Trump’s racially infused politics,’ like it’s some kind of fancy drink at a Williamsburg cocktail bar.”

And it “doesn’t matter whether they were born here or not,” Meyers raged. “They’re Americans, this is their country. And they’re treating it with a lot more respect and devotion than the racist gargoyle who sits around tweeting from the back nine of his chintzy golf course.”

The Times isn’t the only media organization that had trouble calling Trump’s tirade racist, as HuffPost pointed out Monday.

Check out the rest of Meyers’ take up top — and find out what kind of post-presidency career the host has in mind for Trump.