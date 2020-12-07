Seth Meyers Airs Staggering Supercut Of Kelly Loeffler's 'Radical Liberal' Jibes

If Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) made one thing clear during her Sunday night Senate runoff debate, it’s that she wants to cast her opponent as a “radical liberal.”

According to a supercut on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday night, she dropped the phrase at least 13 times during the hour-long affair.

Loeffler faced off against her Democratic opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of next month’s vote, which will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Her incessant use of the “radical liberal” attack against the Georgia reverend ― sometimes twice in the same sentence ― even inspired a drinking game during the debate.

“She just malfunctioned and just kept repeating the words over and over like a tipped-over protocol droid,” Meyers said.

“It’s like when a four-year-old learns one new piece of trivia at the zoo and can’t stop repeating it,” he added.

Watch the roast below.