Seth Meyers Highlights 'Increasingly Desperate' GOP Rhetoric On Biden Agenda

Republicans and Fox News are resorting to “increasingly desperate” rhetoric to make President Joe Biden’s economic agenda sound scary, according to Seth Meyers.

The “Late Night” host singled out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who was widely mocked this week for baselessly claiming, “the $3.5 trillion Biden plan isn’t socialism, it’s Marxism.”

Democrats have been struggling to pass the massive reconciliation package, which would see investment in health care, child care, education and fighting climate change.

“The bill would restore marginal tax rates to early 2000 levels. Which I guess would make George W. Bush a Marxist?” Meyers said. “Now that you mention it, I do remember him at all those anti-war protests wearing a beret and a Che Guevara T-shirt. But sure. Paid family leave and slightly higher marginal tax rates are Marxism now.”

“What happened is Republicans realized the term socialism lost all meaning once they screamed it about everything they didn’t like. So now they have to move onto something else,” he added.

