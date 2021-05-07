Seth Meyers Highlights The Only Thing Republicans Really Care About

Seth Meyers didn’t mince words Thursday in his assessment of Republican Party values in 2021.

“The GOP has attempted to rebrand itself as a populist pro-workers party, but it’s all a giant fraud,” the “Late Night” host said. “All they really care about is dismantling democracy and purging anyone who disagrees with the unhinged lie that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. They don’t care what it means for you, so long as Trump can say, ‘I feel great.’”

Meyers had been discussing Republicans’ push to expel Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as Republican Conference chair because she refuses to go along with the former president’s baseless lie that the election was stolen from him. Perpetuating that lie, Republicans in multiple states have proposed laws that would make it harder to vote, under the guise of tightening election security.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed one such bill into law Thursday morning on Fox News.

“Rather than appeal to a majority of voters, they’d rather just rig the game so they always win,” Meyers said. “That’s what they’re doing right now with all these voter suppression laws.”

Watch the rest of Meyers’ roast below.