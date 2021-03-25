Seth Meyers Rips Republicans Spewing ‘Same Bulls**t Line’ After Every Mass Shooting

Seth Meyers on Wednesday ripped GOP criticism of Democrats who demand gun law reforms following mass shootings.

“You guys repeat the same bullshit line every time we go through this awful ritual, that gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it,” said the “Late Night” host.

“First of all, we have an epidemic of gun violence that killed more than 19,000 people last year alone,” noted Meyers. “A majority of Americans want gun safety reforms,” he said,” and it’s “the politicians and their patrons in the gun lobby that are holding it up.”

“The people who suddenly decry politics when a shooting happens are the same people who put guns in their political ads or proudly display guns in their backgrounds during political events like they’re Zooming in from a remote hideout in the woods during a zombie apocalypse,” he added.

Watch the video here: