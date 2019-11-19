Seth Meyers Thinks He's Found 'Perfect' Rihanna's One And Only Weakness

Seth Meyers thinks he may have discovered pop star Rihanna’s single flaw.

The pair went day drinking together for a fun “Late Night” segment earlier in the year. Meyers acknowledged on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show” that the “Umbrella” singer is “perfect.” But when it came to taking photographs, not so much.

“She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking and when I went through them and looked at them, I’m like ‘Rihanna is bad at taking pictures,’” Meyers joked to host Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, commenting on one particular blurry image taken by Rihanna, disagreed.

But Meyers lightheartedly called it “poorly framed.”

Meyers ― who tried out his worst chat-up lines on Rihanna in the comedy bit ― also explained to Fallon why he wouldn’t want to have her cell phone number.

“I would spend all day thinking of what to text” her, he quipped. “I shouldn’t have Rihanna’s phone number in the same way Trump shouldn’t have nuclear codes.”

