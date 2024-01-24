Entertainment2024 electionSeth MeyersRon DeSantis

Seth Meyers Bids Farewell To Ron DeSantis With A Cringe-Inducing Reminder

The spoof "Late Night" Republican primary debate got almost as awkward as the real thing.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Tuesday said he still had some pressing questions for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who dropped out of the GOP presidential race last week.

So, the “Late Night” comedian brought the former candidate back on stage for a (spoof) debate with rival Nikki Haley. (It was nothing to do with the fact that they created the parody sketch before DeSantis suspended his campaign, of course).

Via some clever editing, Meyers appeared to grill DeSantis and Haley about campaign cash, former President Donald Trump’s bid for immunity from prosecution and more.

But Meyers kept returning to the awkward moments from the actual debates when DeSantis tried to deploy his now-trademark smile.

Watch the spoof debate here:

And Meyers’ monologue here:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot