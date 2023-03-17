Seth Meyers Is Absolutely Repulsed By New Claim About Ron DeSantis

Seth Meyers expressed his disgust on Thursday at a new report on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) “weird eating habits.”

According to The Daily Beast, a former DeSantis staffer said the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate “would sit in meetings and eat in front of people … like a starving animal who has never eaten before … getting shit everywhere.”

One time, per the story, DeSantis ate a cup of chocolate pudding with three fingers.

“You ate pudding with your fingers? That’s not very DeSanitary,” Meyers cracked. “You don’t get to use your fingers to eat pudding. Here are the rules: If you have pudding, but you don’t have a spoon, then you don’t have pudding.”

“You should eat more like Donald Trump,” he added. “If you were on a plane next to a guy who was fingerblasting Swiss Miss and asked to move and the flight attendant said, ‘The only open seat’s next to a dude eating KFC with a knife and fork,’ you’d say: ‘Yeah, I guess in this case it beats the pudding dude.’”