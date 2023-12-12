Giuliani Goes To Court With Belt Undone, Gets Dressed Down By Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers zeroed in on a report that Rudy Giuliani entered a courthouse elevator Monday with his belt still undone and hanging from his waist. (Watch the video below.)
“If you’re Rudy’s lawyer and he shows up late with his belt hanging at his waist, is that the moment you realize you’re fucked?” the “Late Night” host sniped.
Giuliani, who was already found liable for defaming two Georgia election workers, was in court for a trial to determine how much he’ll pay them. NBC reporter Ryan J. Reilly, a former HuffPoster, relayed Giuliani’s state of undress after a security check on X.
Meyers imagined Giuliani penguin-walking into the proceedings with his pants down before plunging in the dagger.
“Although in fairness to Rudy he can only fix his belt if he’s lying on a bed while filming a scene in a Sacha Baron Cohen movie,” Meyers said. An image flashed onscreen of the ex-NYC mayor with his hand down his pants as he reclined back on the bed with actor Maria Bakalova posing as a reporter in a hidden camera prank of the 2020 “Borat” sequel.
Fast-forward to 1:00:
Movie buffs will recall that as she helped him remove an audio device, Giuliani appeared to touch himself while breathing harder. That’s when Cohen’s Borat, wearing a bra and panties, stormed into the room to inform Giuliani that the woman is 15 (the actor was actually 24).
Giuliani said he was just tucking in his shirt.
Let’s look at the replay: