Seth Meyers refuses to believe anyone ― let alone Rudy Giuliani ― drinks Diet Pepsi by choice.

“Rudy Giuliani wants you all to know he is very upset at the accusation leveled by former Trump aides in sworn testimony that he was wasted on election night,” the “Late Night” host said, referencing findings presented in Monday’s second hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

Aides said Giuliani, who was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the time of the 2020 election, was inebriated when he advised the then-president to falsely declare victory while votes were still being counted.

Advertisement

Giuliani tweeted after the hearing that he was “disgusted and outraged” by the accusation he was drunk.

“I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi,” he wrote.

According to Meyers, that was Giuliani’s tell.

“Sorry, buddy. You just gave yourself away. No one’s favorite drink is Diet Pepsi,” he quipped. “Is your favorite cookie Lorna Doones? Diet Pepsi is what you drink on a flight when they don’t have Diet Coke or lemonade or chocolate milk or coconut water or camel spit or regular Pepsi.”