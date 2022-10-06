Entertainment
Donald TrumpSeth MeyersRudy Giuliani

Seth Meyers Stinks Up ‘Late Night’ With 8 Minutes Of Giuliani-Trump Bathroom News

It's “the most important story we’ve ever covered on this show," joked Meyers.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers dedicated a significant chunk of Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night” to what he mockingly described as “the most important story we’ve ever covered on this show.”

Namely, the time former President Donald Trump reportedly loudly called out his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in front of aides for smelling up an airplane bathroom.

Trump, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence Man,” at the time screamed at Giuliani: “Rudy! That’s fucking disgusting!”

“This is our Watergate,” joked Meyers. “So many pieces of the puzzle are finally falling into place. Now we know why Trump is always complaining about toilets.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community