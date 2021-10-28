Rudy Giuliani's Chaotic Filter Discovery Gets The Seth Meyers Treatment

Rudy Giuliani is using video filters now and Seth Meyers is not a fan.

The former New York City mayor posted a bizarre political attack on Twitter last week against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and used a filter that made him look like former President Abraham Lincoln. Giuliani also adopted an odd accent and called on Virginians to vote against McAuliffe, who was governor of the state from 2014 to 2018.

Advertisement

“That’s Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of America’s largest city and former personal attorney to the President of the United States, although he looks more like a character who got cut from Oregon Trail because he gave the kids nightmares,” Meyers joked on “Late Night.” “Whenever you encountered him, a message would pop up that says: ‘You have died of embarrassment.’”

Meyers was even less impressed by Giuliani’s accent.

“If that’s what Abe Lincoln actually sounded like, the North would have given up and lost the Civil War,” Meyers said.